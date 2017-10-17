2nd Suspect Arrested in Hartford Shootout Investigation

A second person has been charged in a June shootout incident in Hartford.

Thirty-one-year-old Edgardo Montanez faces charges of criminal attempted assault, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and criminal mischief.

According to police, on June 23 units responded to the area of Park Street and Hungerford Street after an officer heard gunfire. Police found six .380 caliber shell casings and property damage to the Best Barber Shop at 563 Park Street. Investigators determined there had been a shootout at the location.

Police previously arrested one of the suspected shooters, identified as Hector Rios-Pabon. During the course of the investigation, they identified Montanez as the second shooter and obtained an arrest warrant. On Monday, Montanez surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held on a $450,000 bond.