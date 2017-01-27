3 Arrested After Armed Robbery Outside New London Bar

From left to right, Andrew Maynard Merfy Rodriguez and Maria Moreno

Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery outside a New London bar early Friday morning.

Officers were watching a large crowd leaving Cilantro's Cafe, at 639 Bank St., when they received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot at 12:48 a.m., according to police, and they learned that a man held a knife to three victims and demanded their money.

Officers quickly found Andrew Maynard, 24, of Uncasville; 21-year-old Merfy Rodriguez, of New London; and 40-year-old Maria Moreno, of New London, as they were trying to leave the parking lot in a SUV, police said.

Maynard was identified as the suspect who was holding a knife, according to police, and they said no injuries were reported.

Maynard was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree larceny, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and tampering with evidence.

Moreno was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and, or drugs and operating under suspension.