3 Arrested, Drugs and Weapons Seized in Hartford Narcotics Operation: Police | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

3 Arrested, Drugs and Weapons Seized in Hartford Narcotics Operation: Police

    Hartford Police Department
    Hartford police arrested three people Monday during a narcotics operation aimed at reducing gun violence and drug trafficking in the city.

    According to police, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at 133 Hungerford Street which turned up various drugs, weapons and cash.

    Police seized a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol previously reported stolen from Mancheseter, a .38 special revolver with 193 rounds of ammo, two ballistic vets, 410 bags of fentanyl-based heroin, 18.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.3 grams powdered heroin, $1849 in cash and drug packaging equipment.

    Khadafi Castro, 38, of Hartford, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and operating without a license.

    Herbert Alonso, 41, of New Britain, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a suspended license.

    Cynthia Jordan, 45, of New Britain, was charged with possession of narcotics.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

    Published 33 minutes ago

