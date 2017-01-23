3 Charged in Dirt Bike Thefts Could Be Connected to Crimes in Eastern Connecticut: Police

Plainfield police have arrested three people accused of stealing dirt bikes from a home and a motorcycle dealership and said they could also be behind thefts in several eastern Connecticut towns.

The residential burglary happened in the overnight hours of May 16 on Weston Road. The burglars forced their way into the garage through a back door and stole two dirt bikes, as well as other items, according to police, who said they found tire marks and shoe impressions in a nearby cornfield.

The burglary at MotorSports Nation happened overnight on May 23.

Police determined that the burglars forced their way into the building and stole several motorcycles and other property and said surveillance footage showed two people who concealed their identity. Investigators said they found shoe and tire impressions along a trail behind the business and located several items stolen in Groton, New London, Montville, Norwich and Ledyard.

Plainfield police arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Zadora, of North Windham, on Jan. 6.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Zadora was initially held on a court-set $35,000 cash bond and was arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 3.

Mariah Ellison, 24, of Norwich, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

She was initially held on a court-set $15,000 cash bond and was arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 10.

Jordan Lanphear, 21, of Norwich, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny.

He is being held on a court-set $35,000 cash bond and will be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 23.