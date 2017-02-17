Three employees at a YMCA Learning Center in Wallingford will no longer be working with children after parents of a 3-year-old girl said they daughter was alone and locked inside the daycare, according to the center's executive director.

Sean Doherty, the executive director of the Wallingford YMCA, told NBC Connecticut Friday that while he could not go into detail, the three employees involved in the incident will not be working with children.

“We are committed to ensuring that our parent community is comfortable with the handling of this situation and have informed them that the three individuals primarily involved in Tuesday’s incident will not be working with their children at any of our sites,” Doherty wrote in an email.

Friday the daycare will be holding a meeting for parents to discuss what happened Tuesday.

Bernadette Sorbo, the mother of 3-year-old Aubrie, said her daughter is picked up at 6 p.m. every day, but the doors were locked and the building appeared to be closed when Aubrie’s dad went to pick her up at YMCA's Learning Community at Choate Rosemary Hall Tuesday, so he called Sorbo to get a code to enter the building.

Sorbo said she was only a few minutes away when she received the calls so she drove to the daycare and the pair found their daughter in the bathroom, covered in feces.

The father said no employees were at the daycare when he arrived, but the lights were on and he saw his daughter's coat and lunch bag inside. The couple called police.

Wallingford YMCA Daycare 911 Call

(Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017)

The daycare reported the incident to the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood a day later and the agency is investigating.

Police have said the situation, while alarming, is not criminal in nature.

The meeting for parents will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the daycare, located at 333 Christian St., and parents are invited to discuss this, or any other concerns they have.