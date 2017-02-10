3 Hospitalized After House Fire in Roxbury

Three people were taken to the hospital after fire broke out at their single-family home in Roxbury early Friday morning.

Fire officials said the initial report was that four people were in the East Woods Road home when fire broke out around 12:15 a.m., but the parents and two daughters, who were upstairs, were able to get out of the house on their own.

Three residents were brought to New Milford Hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no firefighters were injured. Officials said the snow cover did not pose any issues.

Mutual aid was called in and most trucks left the scene around 4:30 a.m., but one engine remained at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. to deal with hot spots.

The state fire marshal is at the scene and investigating the cause of the fire.