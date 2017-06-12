3 Injured in Milford Motorcycle Crash | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

3 Injured in Milford Motorcycle Crash

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBCConnecticut.com

    Three people were injured when a motorcycle and a Subaru Forester crashed in Milford on Saturday night.

    Police said the motorcycle was going east on Merwin Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and the Forester was pulling out of a private drive in the area of Sandpiper Crescent when the two vehicles collided.

    Both drivers and a passenger were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and their injuries range from minor to serious.

    Anyone with information about the crash should call the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Brandon Davidson (203) 783-4775 or email bdavidson@ci.milford.ct.us.

    Published 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices