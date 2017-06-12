3 Injured in Milford Motorcycle Crash

Three people were injured when a motorcycle and a Subaru Forester crashed in Milford on Saturday night.

Police said the motorcycle was going east on Merwin Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and the Forester was pulling out of a private drive in the area of Sandpiper Crescent when the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and their injuries range from minor to serious.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Brandon Davidson (203) 783-4775 or email bdavidson@ci.milford.ct.us.