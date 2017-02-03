3 Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing Hamden Bank

Three men have pleaded guilty to armed robberies at the West Haven Post Office and a Hamden bank in April, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Malcolm Haynes, 26, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee and one count of armed bank robbery.

On Jan. 25, Derrick White pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and Howard Booker, 19, of Hamden, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee.

Officials said Haynes, White and Bookert, as well as another person, drove White's vehicle to the area of the Allingtown Post Office on Farwell Avenue and Haynes pointed a gun at people in the lobby, as well as the clerk behind the counter. White hopped over the counter and handed the money to Bookert, officials said. They left with almost $500.

In the afternoon, the group robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 1647 Whitney Ave., according to federal officials. Haynes pointed the rifle toward several employees and White went behind the counter and stole nearly $10,000, federal officials said.

All three pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.