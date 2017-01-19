3-Year-Old Found Wandering on Route 69 in Wolcott

A 3-year-old was found wandering in Wolcott on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they got a call just before 3 p.m. about a toddler in diaper wandering on Route 69/Wolcott Road.

By the time Wolcott police made it to the scene, the child was inside a home with his mother, police said.

Witness said they saw the mother come outside and grab the child on the roadway before police arrived.

It is not clear if the child was left unattended by the mother.

Police continue to investigate the incident.