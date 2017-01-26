34 Cats Removed from Stratford Home, Couple Arrested | NBC Connecticut
34 Cats Removed from Stratford Home, Couple Arrested

    Thirty-four cats were removed from a Stratford home after an investigation into neglect allegations and police arrested a husband and wife. 

    Police have charged Catherine and Fletcher Graham, who are both 60 years old, with 34 counts each of animal cruelty. 

    Police said they were arrested after a month-long investigation into allegations of numerous neglected cats at their Stratford home. 

    Police said several of the 34 cats seized from their home were in some state of neglect. 

    The Grahams are scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeport on Feb. 1.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

