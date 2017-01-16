3PL Worldwide Adding About 60 Jobs to Southington

About 60 more jobs are headed to Southington in the next few months.

3PL Worldwide, which processes online orders for its clients and then ships home goods and clothes directly to consumers, is moving from Milford to Southington.

The company's president says they need more room and they'll be getting it in the 300,000 square feet they are taking over in the old Pratt and Whitney facility on Airport Road.

"It was an opportunity for us to get a substantially increased footprint at a reasonable price," said Clyde Mount, President of 3PL.

The grand opening of the Southington facility takes place on June 1. A job fair will be held there next Thursday to try and fill those 60 new jobs.