3rd Arrest Made in Kidnapping, Robbery at Milford Motel 6

A person was kidnapped, tied up and robbed at a Motel 6 in Milford in April and police have arrested a third suspect in the case.

Police took 39-year-old Edgardo Patron, of Milford, into custody Friday in connection with the incident at the Motel 6 at 111 Schoolhouse Road on April 12.

The victim reported being attacked by four people, including one who had a handgun.

Police said the victim’s mouth was covered in duct tape and he or she was restrained with zip-ties, then a large sum of cash and clothing were taken.

Patron has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and first-degree larceny.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

On May 4, police took 37-year-old Abimnel Mangual, of Waterbury, into custody.

Police said they identified Mangual as a suspect through DNA.

He was also charged with first-degree home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and first-degree larceny, according to a news release from police.

He was released from custody and is due back in court on July 6.

Police previously arrested 18-year-old Jacqueline Steck, of Milford, and charged her with home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and first-degree larceny.



