Four people were displaced after fire ripped through a home at 106 West Morningside Street in Hartford Sunday morning.

Firefighters knocked down the flames amid frigid temperatures with wind chills in the single digits. Fire officials said this was the fourth fire in four days firefighters battled in the bitter cold.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.