4 People Arrested on Burglary Charges in Watertown

William Gibson (far left), Phillip Santelle (middle left) Krystine Gilbert (middle right) and Katryana Freberg (far right)

Four people face charges after a homeowner in Watertown came home and found a burglary in progress Tuesday, according to police.

Watertown police said they were called around 2 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Buckingham Street and White Street for a report of a burglary in progress. The victim had arrived home to find a blue Ford Explorer in the driveway.

When officers arrived they found the back door kicked in and four people inside. The home had items throw throughout, a safe was smashed opens, and copper pipes had been cut out of the basement, causing flooding.

Officers recovered valuables from the home in the Ford. They also found burglar’s tools, gloves, pry bars and saws, as well as a small amount of crack cocaine, an empty heroin bag, a needle and six crack pipes.

The four suspects were arrest. They were also tied to a burglary on Bunker Hill Road on Sunday, according to police.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Phillip Santelle of Seymour, 29-year-old William Gibson of Waterbury, 27-year-old Krystine Gilbert of Bridgeport, and 23-year-old Katryana Freberg of Torrington.

They were charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, attempt at third-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia and scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.