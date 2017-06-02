5 Accused of Vandalizing Wallingford Business

Wallingford police have arrested five people accused of vandalizing a business early Friday morning.

Police said around 5:15 a.m. they responded to Alleghany Ludlum Steel at 80 Valley Street for reported vandalism. When they arrived they found broken windows and broken items littered about in several rooms of the building. There was also writing on the walls, and several tools were stolen. It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to repair the damages.

Police located 18-year-old Alyssa Bowers and a 16-year-old suspect in a nearby field. Officers found two additional suspects, 20-year-old Jose Cardona and a 15-year-old, hiding at Bowers home.

A fifth suspect, 21-year-old David Locklear, was also identified and arrested.

Bowers was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and burglary. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Cardona was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to those charges. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Locklear was charged with third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. HE was held on a $5,000 bond.

The 16-year-old suspect, who will not be identified due to age, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy. The suspect is also accused of kicking out the rear window of a police cruiser during the arrest.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with second and third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to those charges.

Bowers, Cardona and Locklear are due in court on June 12.