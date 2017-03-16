5-Year-Old Geography Expert from Stratford to Appear on Ellen DeGeneres | NBC Connecticut
5-Year-Old Geography Expert from Stratford to Appear on Ellen DeGeneres

    Nate Seltzer, a 5-year-old from Stratford, is an expert on geography and he’ll be showing off his skills this afternoon on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” 

    Nate, a preschooler, is obsessed with maps and geography and knows all of the U.S. states and capitals as well as all of the countries in the world and their flags. 

    See if you can name the countries and identify the maps as quickly as Nate can. 

    Then, check out the surprise Ellen has for Nate and his reaction.

