$50,000 Reward Offered in New Haven Teen Murder Case

A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 14-year-old boy in New Haven.

The mother of 14-year-old Tyrick "Reese" Keyes made an emotional plea Monday for the public to help police with their murder investigation as a $50,000 reward is now being offered to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest and conviction.

"This right here is what a mother should never have to go through," Demthra Telfod said, showing a photo of her son in the hospital before he died.

It has been three months since someone shot her youngest child on Bassett Street in New Haven. He passed away four days later.

"If anyone know anything or seen anything on that day, please come forward, I need your help, call the police department, ease the peace for me and my family," Telford said.

New Haven Police detectives are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

"Since the shooting, no other eyewitnesses have come forward despite several neighborhood canvasses," Chief Anthony Campbell said.

Detectives also want to find out why this happened.

"We’re not sure of the exact motive at this time," Detective Paul D’Andrea said. "He was, in fact, shot multiple times."

Now Keyes’ mother and investigators are hoping the $50,000 reward authorized by Governor Malloy’s office will motivate someone to help police solve the case.

"He never had the opportunity to attend high school and he was shot down in the streets of New Haven," Campbell said. "That’s unacceptable, completely unacceptable."

As the homicide investigation continues, Telford holds onto photos to keep her son’s memory alive.

"My son was a good son and he did a lot and he left that good legacy for me to smile upon," she said.

There are multiple ways for anyone with information connected to the murder case to get in touch with NHPD. The detectives' division number is (203) 946-6304 and the anonymous tip line (203) 946-6296. A tip can be sent by texting “NHPD” with the message to 274637 or by email.