6 Arrested for Disturbance at Capitol Building in Hartford

Six people were arrested at the Capitol Building in Hartford for interfering with the General Assembly, police said.

State police said a group gathered in the north rotunda of the Capitol Building while the House of Representatives and Senate were conducting business.

The group started to sing loudly and chant which caused a disturbance. The group refused when they were asked to stop the loud noises, however, when they were asked to leave the building, several people left without incident.

Multiple people still refused to leave the building and were arrested.

John I. Selders, 54, of Hartford, was charged with interference with the General Assembly.

Kent J. Siladi, 61, of Middletown; Carleen R. Gerber, 68, of Lyme; Joshua M. Pawelek, 50, Glastonbury; Michael J. Reardon, 54, Glastonbury; Elisabeth Marie Alford-Harkey, 51, Milford were all charged with disorderly conduct and interference with the General Assembly.



