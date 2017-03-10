7 People, Including Children, Transported Following Suffield Crash

Seven people, including three children, were transported to the hospital following a crash in Suffield on Friday.

Suffield emergency crews were called to the crash to Warnertown Road at 11:15 a.m.

Two cars had collided with one another and the fire department had to use rescue tools to extricate a family of five in one of the vehicles, police said.

Six people, including the tree children all under ten years old, were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

One 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

Warnertown Road was temporarily closed for two hours while police remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or was in this area before or at the time of the collision is asked to contact Suffield Police Department at (860) 668-3870.