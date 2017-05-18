74-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Waterford

A 74-year-old woman was arrested for striking and killing a Waterford pedestrian in January before fleeing the scene.

Shirley Langford turned herself in to the Waterford Police Department on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. on an active warrant for her arrest.

An investigation found that Langford allegedly striking a pedestrian, Kim S. Weeks, of New London, on Jan. 19 in the area of Hartford Road (Route 85) and Dayton Place between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

The collision resulted in Weeks death and police later determined that Langford, of East Lyme, was the driver of the car that fled.

Police seized several of Langford's items, including her vehicle.

Langford has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility in operation of motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

She was released on promise to appear in court on June 5.