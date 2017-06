A 76-year-old man is accused of having sexual contact with a minor, police said.

Frank P. Venn, of New Haven, was arrested at his home on 68 Oakley Street last week.

Glasonbury Police said Venn's arrest on May 24 stems from an investigation by the department's youth unit.

Venn was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child/impairing morals and risk of injury to a child/sexual contact, police said.

His bond was set at $250,000.