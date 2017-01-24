8 Arrested After New London Officers Break Up Brawl: Police

Eight people were arrested after a fight on Broad Street in New London, and at least one person broke out a knife and stabbed others involved, according to New London police.

Police said they responded to 264 Broad Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a large fight and someone armed with a knife. When officers arrived there was a crowd of people actively fighting. The group did stop but started up again in front of officers, police said.

According to police officers were punched, kicked and spit on as they broke up the incident, but none of them reported injuries.

When police brought the various suspects to the station for booking, they discovered one person had three stab wounds to his back that he had not been aware of. He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A female was also taken to the hospital for a cut on her head. A third individual had a slash on his hand, but he refused treatment, police said.

A total of eight people were charged in the incident.

Allan Vargas, 21, of New London, who police said had a knife, was charged with second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and second-degree breach of peace.

Mia Brown, 19, of Norwich, was charged with accessory to assault, assault on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police and breach of peace.

Wanda Marty, 48, of New London, was charged with interfering with police.

Caroline Vargas, 20, Adrian Reyes, 30, Amariz Negron, 20, Shayla Negron, 21, and Carol Valezquez, 38, all of New London, each face a breach of peace charge.