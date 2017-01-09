83-Year-Old Coventry Man Who Left for Store Never Returns Home

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man in Coventry, police said.

Don Minton left his residence on South Street at 11:30 a.m. to go to a store in Bolton, but did not return, his wife told police.

Minton has early-onset Alzheimer's and a heart condition that he takes medication for, police said.

The 83-year-old was driving a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe bearing a Connecticut registration #ARBITO.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call Coventry Police at (860) 742-7331.