The Naugatuck Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man.
Hubert Piper was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven around 3 p.m. on January 3rd.
He is believed to be driving a 2010 white Ford Escape XLT with a CT license plate bearing the letters "PIPR."
The vehicle was tracked via GPS on Route 8 near the Merrit Parkway around 8:05 p.m.
Piper is described as a white male, approximately 5'6" tall weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue UConn Huskies jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.
Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago