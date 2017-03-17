9 People, Including Children, Rescued from New Britain Fire

Firefighters rescued 9 people, including children, trapped in a fire at an apartment complex in New Britain on Friday morning.

The raging 2-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at 220 Lasalle St.

All 9 victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown., according to fire officials.

The fire caused extensive damage to 2 units and caused several other units in the complex to be evacuated.

West Hartford Fire crews were called in as mutual aid for fire station coverage in the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.