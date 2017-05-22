911 Calls Reveal Chaos of Fatal Fiery Manchester Crash

Police have released the 911 call made after a car rammed in to an utility pole and then caught fire on Center Street in Manchester.

"Yes it’s a car on fire with people in it in front of my house," the 911 caller said. "It’s people out here screaming and there’s people in the car and it’s catching onto a building."

The accident happened early Saturday morning and of the five passengers inside the car two escaped, while the remaining three died.

"The car is on fire," a 911 caller said. "There’s somebody in the car...yo hurry up, hurry up!"



Mourners on Monday visited the area of the fatal car crash to pay their respects Monday.

"Each and everyone of them was great," said friend of the victims Freddie Diaz.

Police did not release the identities of any of the passengers. But Manchester High School confirmed the three deceased were students and former students.

The crash happened the same day as prom and the school held a moment of silence.

Some students friends say couldn't bare to go to the prom after the deadly crash.

"You can't go to prom and be happy when you have this pain inside of you," said friend, Chelsey Michaud.

Monday school administrators brought in therapy dogs and counselors for students.

Police said the two surviving passengers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Authorities said they are waiting on the medical examiners office to identify the victims.

But friends who know the victims say they're sending their condolences to their families.