A Heat Wave Starts This Weekend

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures to rise over the next several days.

High temperatures on Friday will be near 80 degrees for inland parts of the state and into the middle 70s along the shoreline.

We're also tracking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon. Here's a look at First Alert Future Radar at 5:00 p.m. Not every city or town will experience the showers or thunderstorms as they will be quite scattered.

High temperatures on Saturday are forecasted to reach the low to middle 80s for inland Connecticut and middle to upper 70s along the coast.

Temperatures change from warm to hot on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s for parts of the state. This will kickoff the first day of our forecasted heat wave. (A heat wave is when there are three or move days with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees).

Take a look at high temperatures Sunday afternoon. Some towns will expereince highs into the middle 90s.

The warm weather will stick around for the next several days. The temperature trend below shows 80 and 90 degree high temperatures through next Friday. Temperatures along the shoreline will run around 5 degrees cooler.