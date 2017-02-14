Connecticut has experienced a period of active weather over this past week with two winter storms.

The recent snowfall took Connecticut from below normal snowfall to above normal. Official weather records for inland Connecticut are taken in Windsor Locks at Bradley International Airport. Windsor Locks is currently 17.4 inches above what is normal for this time of year.

If you're not a fan of the snow there is some great news. NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting a quiet and mild stretch of weather.

Pleasant weather is expected today with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

Clouds increase a bit for tomorrow with a rain and snow showers possible. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 38 degrees.

We are already looking ahead to the President's Day Weekend forecast. We're forecasting very pleasant weather conditions with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.