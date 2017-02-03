A Tranquil Weekend Followed by a Wintry Mess Next Week

We're not forecasting any weather issues for the weekend, however it will be a much different story early next week.

Temperatures will be chilly and more seasonable for the start of the weekend with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures rise to near 40 for Sunday.

Plans for the Super Bowl? Whether you're heading to a gathering or watching it from home the weather will quiet. We're forecasting mostly cloudy skies with snow flurries Sunday evening

The weather turns wintry on Tuesday. We have issued a First Alert for snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain along with gusty winds.

While it's too early to pinpoint totals and exact timing we can tell you what we know so far.

Here's what we know:

Snow will overspread the state on Tuesday and transition to sleet and freezing rain.

The wintry mix will transition over to plain rain on Wednesday. The transition will take place first at the shore and last in the northwest corner.

The impacts will be statewide, we're expecting travel to be impacted especially on Tuesday.