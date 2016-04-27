ACLU: Bridgeport Police Violated Black Driver's Rights

Civil liberties advocates are suing two Bridgeport police officers on allegations they violated a black driver's civil rights during a traffic stop as he was taking his two sons to get ice cream after a Little League game.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut announced on Tuesday that it is suing officers Keith Ruffin and Carlos Vasquez in federal court.

The lawsuit seeks undisclosed damages for the May 2015 traffic stop involving Woodrow Vereen. The ACLU said the officers stopped Vereen for driving through a yellow light, ordered him out of the car, frisked him and searched the car without evidence of wrongdoing while his two frightened boys were in the back seat.

A city spokesman said police officials were reviewing the lawsuit and had no immediate comment.

