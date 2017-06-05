Abbott Tech in Danbury Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat | NBC Connecticut
Abbott Tech in Danbury Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

    Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Connecticut State Police.

    State Police said troopers and the Danbury Police and Fire Departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the reported threat.

    Mayor Mark Boughton said that Abbott Tech students are being dismissed. The Hayestown Avenue School is on soft lockdown, Boughton said.


    More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.


