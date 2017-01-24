Gallons of fuel spilled in Manchester following a crash, fire officials said.

A home heating oil delivery truck tipped onto its side on New State Road after getting into an accident with another car, Manchester Fire Department Chief Don Moore said.

New State Road between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike is closed.

About 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road, but Moore said the spill is contained.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries and their conditions are unknown.

No other details were immediately available for this developing story.