Access Health Customers to See Higher Costs

The board that oversees Connecticut's healthcare marketplace, Access Health Connecticut, approved higher deductibles for plans sold on the exchange, and more limited network options for plans.

Under the new limits, the more popular "Silver" level plans, will now have deductibles up to $5,000. The previous limit was $4,000.

Gold plans will now have a higher limit as well, with deductibles up to $2,250.

Only two insurers, Anthem and Connecticare remain as providers on Access Health. Connecticare backed off a plan to leave the marketplace for the 2017 coverage year, and it's not yet clear if it will stay on Access Health for the 2018 Open Enrollment and coverage year.

Board members said insurers had asked for the higher increase, in an effort to lower costs elsewhere.

Open enrollment is still planned for the end of 2018, even as Republican members of Congress, and President Donald Trump have voiced their support for repeal.

Also, coverage purchased would not expire, even as a result of a repeal in 2017.

During 2017 Open Enrollment, more than 104,000 Connecticut residents were signed up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act through Access Health Connecticut.