Sign ups have increased since last year but people are confused regarding the future of the ACA. (Published 6 hours ago)

In Connecticut, the number of people who have signed up for private health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act has increased compared to last year.

So far, 108,000 people have signed up for coverage, and that includes 12,000 new customers, an increase of eleven percent compared to 2016 Open Enrollment.

The numbers are significant as Open Enrollment will close on January 31.

Access Health Connecticut CEO Jim Waldeigh does have concerns, however, because call centers have heard from customers who thought they don't need need insurance with a new presidential administration.

“We are seeing a slowdown in enrollment and in the last four years that has never been the case so we think there is confusion out there right now over whether customers still need to purchase insurance to be covered for 2017," Wadleigh said following the Access Health CT Board of Directors meeting Thursday.

Such questions segue into what the future holds for Access Health, and the insurance marketplaces nationwide.

They were established under the Affordable Care Act to facilitate the sale of health insurance plans.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman, who was charged with implementing the law in Connecticut, said the future is uncertain.

“We’ve got to make sure that as we go forward, no matter what happens in Washington, that those people have trust in us right now, those constituents that live in our state have trust in us and are taken care of," she said. "That’s our goal.”

When asked whether she would endorse the state taking over functions that had been covered under the Affordable Care Act, in the event it gets repealed, she said all options need to be considered.

“I think we have to look at everything. I can’t say exactly what we’re going to do at this point.”