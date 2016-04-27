Police Arrest Woman After Standoff in Coventry

Police arrested a woman after a standoff in Coventry Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 234 Lake Street just before 3 p.m. after a report that the woman pointed a rifle at a man at that address.

Police found the woman, Debra Bernier, 57, barricaded in a camper, according to authorities.

After a standoff, the Bernier came out of the camper and police took her into custody, police said.

Bernier was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, assault on a police officer, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

She was held on $10,000 bond and is expected in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident.