Police Arrest Woman After Standoff in Coventry

Police arrested a woman after a standoff in Coventry Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to 234 Lake Street just before 3 p.m. after a report that the woman pointed a rifle at a man at that address.
Police found the woman, Debra Bernier, 57, barricaded in a camper, according to authorities.
After a standoff, the Bernier came out of the camper and police took her into custody, police said.
Bernier was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, assault on a police officer, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.
She was held on $10,000 bond and is expected in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.
No one was injured in the incident.
Published at 4:16 PM EDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 4:44 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016