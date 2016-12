Alcohol will be banned on Metro-North trains and stations for New Year's.

The ban will start at noon on New Year's Eve and end at noon on New Year's day.

MTA police officers will be on duty at Grand Central Terminal, stations throughout the region and on trains enforcing the restriction.

Police will confiscate beverages and issue summonses to any violators. People drinking at these locations can also be removed from the train or platform.

