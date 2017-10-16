Amazon held a job fair Monday at its Wallingford sorting center as the company looks to fill more than 1,000 seasonal jobs.

The American Jobs Center held the first of four job fairs for seasonal positions at Amazon’s sorting center on Research Parkway in Wallingford.

Dozens lined up at the center in Hamden on Monday morning for the chance to land a part-time job with the online giant.

"I’m looking to get my foot in the door and go from there," Maurice Smith of New Haven said.

Smith told NBC Connecticut he is pursuing a new career path after spending more than two decades working in transportation.

"They’ve got a lot of popularity and I didn’t know they had so much of a strong backing you know as far as the warehouses, their products," Smith said about why he would like to work for Amazon.

Nationwide in 33 states, Amazon plans to fill 120,000 part-time positions for the holiday season. The job pay $12.50 an hour for four-hour shifts starting at 9 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 8 p.m. or 10 p.m.

"As you know, a lot of factories and places have left Connecticut," Jocelyn Griffin said. "Amazon would be the biggest, finest place to work."

Griffin is hoping she will be one of the 1,600 people hired to work at Amazon’s Wallingford location.

"I need a job period," Griffin said. "I’ve been out of work for a while and they just don’t have jobs here and that’s why I’m just happy Amazon came."

The Amazon seasonal fulfillment associate job requirements include receiving products using radio frequency scanners, relocating products using high power equipment, as well as picking, packing and shipping customer orders.

"I’ve seen these positions turn into full time after the holiday rush," Jim Lauber from the CT Department of Labor said. "There’s a possibility if people get on board now, they could have a full time position after the holidays."

The American Job Center is hosting three more recruitment sessions for Amazon’s seasonal jobs. The next one is at the Meriden American Job Center on 87 W. Main Street on October 23.

There will also be two job fairs at the New Haven American Job Center at 560 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. on Oct. 25 and 30.

To reserve a time slot in advance (9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m), email here or here.