An American Airlines flight heading to Bradley International Airport made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

American Airlines flight 1889 made the emergency landing after leaving Charlotte due to a strong electrical odor on board, NBC-affiliate WRAL reports.

The plane landed safely, but medical assistance was requested for nine people and three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Six other people were checked out by medical responders and declined going to the hospital, WRAL reports.

Earlier today, an American Airlines plan carrying 133 people loss power in one engine before landing at Bradley. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.