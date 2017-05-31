American Flight Academy Closes Hartford Office

A flight academy connected to two fatal plane crashes is closing its second office in Connecticut.

American Flight Academy has terminated its tenancy at Brainard Airport in Hartford, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The move is effective Thursday.

The flight school's owner, Arian Prevalla, survived a plane crash in East Hartford in October. Prevalla and a flight student, Feras Freitekh. Prevalla told investigators he and Freitekh fought and struggled before the crash. officials called the crash intentional early on in the investigation.

Another American Flight Academy plane crashed at Tweed-New Haven Airport in February. The crash killed one of the two people on board.

In April, federal and state agents seized documents from the American Flight Academy office at Brainard Airport in Hartford.

The flight school has already closed its East Haven office.





NBC Connecticut reached out to Prevalla's attorney, but has not heard back.