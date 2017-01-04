American Red Cross Issues Emergency Appeal for Donations

The American Red Cross as issued an emergency appeal for blood and platelet donations amid a severe blood shortage, the organization announced Wednesday night.

The Red Cross said that they received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than was needed, blaming the deficit on severe weather and hectic holiday schedules that discouraged regular donors from making donations.

According to the organization, nearly 100 blood drives were canceled in December, a loss of more than 3,100 donations.

Organization officials said currently blood and platelet donations are being distributed faster than they are coming in.

NBC Connecticut is partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive in Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Farmington Blood Center at 209 Farmington Avenue.

One donation can help up to three people in need of blood.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Anyone who donates in January will receive a $5 Dunkin' Donuts card as a thank you.