Ammunition Heard from Garage Fire in Seymour

Fire tore through a garage on Roosevelt Drive in Seymour on Thursday afternoon and emergency crews who responded to the scene said thet heard ammunition going off.

Firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. after a resident called 911. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor.

Ammunition was also going off and no firefighters were sent inside, officials said. The fire was put out in around half an hour.

The resident who called 911 was the only person home when the fire broke out and was not injured.

The fire appears to be accidental and the fire marshal’s office is investigating.