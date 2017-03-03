The Angry Bull Saloon in Hartford has voluntarily suspended their liquor license amid an investigation into the untimely death of a Central Connecticut State University student who fell from the building’s roof after visiting the bar, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

DCP officials said the owner of the bar voluntarily surrended the license for suspension after a meeting with the agency.

Angry Bull’s permit is suspended until March 24. In that time period DCP and Hartford police will investigate security measures and policies at the business. The bar will be closed to the public during that time.

Hartford police said 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie was a patron of the bar before she fell four stories from the roof of the building to her death shortly after midnight on Friday. Police are looking into whether or not alcohol was a factor in her death and await further information from the Chief Medical Examiner.

College Student Dies After Fall From Building

Police said Lavoie accessed the roof of the building through the bar.

The State Liquor Commission became involved in the investigation because Lavoie was underage.

Hartford police said the commission had officers at the bar earlier in the week to investigate other issues. Police said the owner of the bar has been cooperative with both investigations.