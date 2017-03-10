Third Suspect Charged in Meriden Carjacking Case

A West Haven man has been charged in a carjacking case in Meriden on Jan. 1, 2016.

Don Meeker, 30, of West Haven, is the third person charged in the case.

Federal authorities said the victims were driving a rented 2015 Volkswagen Passat near Hobart Street and Myrtle Street in Meriden when they stopped to ask for directions to a gas station.

Authorities said Kyle Valentine, of New Haven, told the victims to follow his car and they did until Valentine stopped after a few minutes. That’s when another person pointed a handgun at one of the victims who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, opened the door and said, “I want everything,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The victims got out of the car and Valentine and the other person stole their wallets and cell phones and drove away in the Passat, according to federal authorities.

Valentine and Elbert Lorens pleaded and are awaiting sentencing.

Meeker has been detained and charged with taking a motor vehicle from a person by force or by intimidation.