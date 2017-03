An Ansonia man who assaulted two women, one of whom was pregnant, was arrested.

Dustin Softleigh, 23, was arrested by warrant for assault on a pregnant person, assault and breach of peace.

Ansonia Police received a complaint about a firght on Root Avenue at Hill Street at 11:53 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Police said Softleigh attacked two 28-year-old women and treated for minor injuries. One of the women was five months pregnant.

His bond was set at $5,000.