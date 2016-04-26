Ansonia Officer on Leave After Domestic Incident: Police

An Ansonia police officer has been put on administrative leave after he was accused of disorderly conduct this week.

During the early hours on Sunday, police were informed that Officer Christopher Kelley was involved in a "domestic incident" in Milford, Ansonia Police said.

Kelley turned himself into police on Monday and was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said Kelley, who has been with the department since 2013, will be placed on administrative leave until the outcome of the case is clear.

There was no other details available.