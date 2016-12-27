Ashford Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Overdose Case

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit has arrested a woman in connection with an investigation into a fatal overdose in Ashford.

On Sept. 8, EDMC was assigned to investigate the apparent overdose death of an Ashford resident. According to an arrest warrant application the accused, Jessica Hill, 46, of Ashford conspired with the victim to steal morphine and use it.

According to investigators, the deceased victim and Hill were friends. Investigators allege that on Sept. 7, Hill and the victim made plans to hang out. The victim worked as a surgical assistant at CT Oral Surgery in Mansfield. Hill and the victim decided to go to the CT Oral Surgery offices after hours to steal morphine, investigators said.

The arrest warrant application states that Hill told police after the pair stole the morphine, they went back to the deceased’s home and injected each other with the morphine. Hill said she then went to sleep in the living room, then left when she woke up.

The deceased’s sons found her dead in the bathroom the next day, investigators said.

The victim had a history of narcotic use, according to police.

On Monday Hill was arrested and charged with accessory to burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit burglary third-degree, accessory to larceny, accessory to illegal possession of narcotics and conspiracy to illegal possession of narcotics. She was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

The untimely death investigation remains active.