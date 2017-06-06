Attorney Died When Gun Went Off as Vehicle Overturned: Official

The death of an attorney in Redding in April 2014 was caused when a gun went off after his car rolled over, according to the state’s attorney.

Attorney Gugsa Abraham Dabela was found with a gunshot to the head on April 5, 2014 after a car wreck near his home in Redding.

Police and the medical examiner's office originally said his death was a suicide, but the Connecticut NAACP questioned the circumstances of Dabela’s death, including why his DNA wasn't found on the trigger of a handgun found at the crash site. They also launched an investigation.

In April 2016, Danbury's State's Attorney said they found no evidence of conspiracy on the part of the Redding Police Department.

Watch Live Legal Experts to Trump on Travel Ban: Put Down the Twitter

This morning, Stephen J. Sedensky III, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury, released a new statement on the circumstances of Dabela‘s death and said the gun went off when the vehicle overturned.

“In the early morning hours of April 5, 2014, Attorney Gugsa Abraham Dabela was traveling to his home in Redding when his car overturned and the subsequent discharge of a firearm resulted in his death. The criminal investigation into this death is concluded,” the statement from Sedensky says.

“After reviewing all of the evidence and pursuant to my responsibility to investigate and prosecute criminal matters within the Judicial District of Danbury, the evidence does not support a conclusion that Attorney Dabela’s death was a homicide. Accordingly, the criminal investigation into this matter is closed. We again express our sincere condolences to the family of Attorney Dabela on their loss,” the statement says.