Avon Leaders Worry for State Budget

Avon, the affluent Hartford suburb, took a $2.9 million cut to municipal aid that mainly hits the town’s education budget.

Such a cut strikes directly at the heart of why people move to town off Route 44.

“They have a great reputation,” said Aja Shabada, who recently moved to Avon because of the school system. “The schools in Connecticut in general do, but the Avon area really has a great reputation for their schools.”

Rep. Derek Slap, a Democrat who represents parts of West Hartford, Farmington, and Avon, said taxpayers have every right to be concerned with the governor’s start to the budget conversation.

Slap said, “People are concerned about their property taxes. People are concerned about their public schools. I don’t blame them.”

The budget process is still in its infancy, though budget writers in the Connecticut House and Senate are working on spending plans behind closed doors. The General Assembly adjourns June 6.

Multiple sources in the Connecticut General Assembly described the governor’s budget as “dead on arrival,” moments after it was presented to them last month. They said the steep cuts to dozens of cities and towns were unacceptable.

Slap agreed by saying, “The proposed cuts are troubling and they kind of pit one town against another town or cities against a town and I think that all children in their public schools need to have adequate funding for education so when you look at the cuts, they’re a non-starter.”