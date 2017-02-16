Baby Born on Route 5/15 in Hartford

A baby was born on the Route 15/15 in Hartford early this morning and state police helped guide the driver through assisting with the delivery.

A woman was driving the pregnant woman to the hospital, but the baby wasn’t going to wait to get there, so the driver called 911 at 1:24 a.m. and said mom was in labor. A state trooper then started providing assistance over the phone.

By the time police got to Route 5/15 in Hartford, on the Wethersfield line, the baby had arrived and EMS brought the newborn and mom to Saint Francis Hospital, where they are happy and healthy.