Suspect Sought in Woodbridge, West Haven Bank Robberies

Woodbridge police said the suspect pictured above robbed the People's United Bank on Amity Road around 3 p.m. Monday.

Woodbridge police said a female suspect robbed the People’s United Bank on Amity Road Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 3 p.m. a female entered the bank with a coat, hat, and a white scarf wrapped around her face and passed a note to the teller demanding money. Employees handed over a small amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

Woodbridge police believe the same suspect also robbed a bank in West Haven last month.

People’s United Bank is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect.

Connecticut State police responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on either incident or who recognizes the suspect pictured above is asked to contact Woodbridge police at 203-387-2512.